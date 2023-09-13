BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — On Tuesday, Bernalillo County commissioners approved more than $7 million for the Water Utility Authority for infrastructure improvements.

The additional funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and is in addition to the $4.2 million previously approved by the commission in 2021.

The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority said they will be using the additional money for work on a larger water main and to treat wastewater from the Metro Detention Center on the West Mesa.