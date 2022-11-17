SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousands of low-income households in New Mexico are getting a helping hand from the state legislature. Funds were administered by the New Mexico Human Services Department (NM HSD).

“We are grateful to the New Mexico Legislature, and Gov. Lujan Grisham for the funding to provide cash assistance to New Mexicans facing extreme financial hardship,” said NM HSD Cabinet Secretary David Scrase, M.D., “We know that many families are still struggling to meet their basic needs and this assistance will help them this holiday season.”

A total of 24,750 households were issued a $400 payment to provide economic relief. The payments come out of $10 million in funds decided by the New Mexico Legislature. Applications from low-income households were accepted through the YESNM Portal, which helped identify families who needed help the most.

“We know many families are struggling, so it’s nice to be able to help provide some much-needed relief in time for the holidays,” said Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke.