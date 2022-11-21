NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Forty-one organizations throughout the state will receive funds for housing assistance. The Department of Finance and Administration has awarded $20 million to projects that focus on housing stability, such as landlord-tenant mediation, counseling, legal services, and eviction prevention.

The grants are from the New Mexico Home Runs, formerly known as the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Proposals from municipalities, community-based organizations, and coalitions were submitted to the DFA. Projects that were picked focused on various different types of aid including mediation between landlords and tenants, housing counseling, case management related to housing stability, and legal services or attorney’s fees related to eviction proceedings and maintaining housing stability.