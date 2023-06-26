NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico teachers can apply for debt forgiveness through a state program. It’s called the Teacher Loan Repayment Program.

Qualifying teachers will be eligible for up to $6,000 per year for two years toward principal debt and interest on federal student loans. The loans must be related to teacher education.

“The Teacher Loan Repayment Program is one of New Mexico’s most successful student debt relief programs and an essential tool for supporting our hardworking educators, who have chosen to further their education for the benefit of students. I thank Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for her continued commitment to supporting educators and we encourage all public K-12 teachers to consider applying for this amazing program,” said Higher Education Secretary Stephanie M. Rodriguez.

In 2022, more than 950 New Mexico teachers were supported by the program. The governor approved $5 million for 2023’s program.

“As federal policy around student debt continues to be in flux, programs like New Mexico’s Teacher Loan Repayment Program are a critical lifeline for our educational professionals. We have been long-time supporters of any and all efforts to attract – and importantly retain – educators in our public schools. We congratulate Gov. Lujan Grisham and Secretary Rodriguez’s efforts and are excited to help support their continued successes in championing our educational professionals,” said American Federation of Teachers New Mexico President Whitney Holland.

To be eligible, teachers must meet these standards:

US Citizen New Mexico resident for 12 or more consecutive months Hold a teaching license for New Mexico Have taught in New Mexico for at least three years

Teachers working in the following areas will be shown priority:

Bilingual education Early childhood education Special education Science, technology, engineering, or math Career technical education Teaching in low-performing schools that serve economically disadvantaged areas

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on August 1. Visit this link to learn more about applying. If you have questions, call 1-800-279-9777 or email Fin.Aid@hed.nm.gov.