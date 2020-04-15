Militia group leader sentenced to 21 months in federal prison

Live Now
New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The leader of an armed border group will spend nearly two years behind bars. A federal judge sentenced Larry Hopkins to 21 months after he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun. Hopkins’ group, the United Constitutional Patriots, was stopping migrants crossing into the U.S. near Sunland Park and ordering them to stop until they notified border patrol. Prosecutors say Hopkins was found with nine guns even though he has prior felony convictions in Michigan, Oregon and South Dakota.

