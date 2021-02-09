Military explosive device found in southeast New Mexico

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are working to dispose of a military device located south of Artesia Tuesday afternoon. New Mexico State Police Bomb Squad is working with the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Air Force, and federal law enforcement to safely dispose of a military explosive device.

It’s unclear where it came from or how it ended up there but an investigation is currently underway. No other information was provided. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.