ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2023 New Mexico State Fair continues Tuesday, featuring Military Appreciation Day. All active and retired military with a valid ID will get free admission into the fair.

A military appreciation event scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Chevron Pavilion. This year’s chile contest is also happening Tuesday in the Creative Arts Building at 1:30 p.m. Country artist Chancey Williams will be performing at 6:45 p.m. at Tingley Coliseum.