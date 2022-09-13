ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday is military and veterans day at the New Mexico State Fair. All current and former service members get into the fair for free. Gates opened at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.
Any current or former service member just needs to show a valid ID and they get in for free. Another special discount at the fair Tuesday; admission is only $5. For full list of events happening at the fair Tuesday, visit the state fair events page.