HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) — All lanes have now reopened after a deadly single-vehicle crash Saturday along I-25 near Hatch.

According to New Mexico State Police, all occupants in the vehicle were undocumented migrants.

The interstate was closed from mile marker 59 to 63 for hours. NMSP also said multiple people were killed in the crash. No further details have been provided on what caused the crash.