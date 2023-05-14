SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KRQE) – The El Paso Border Patrol chief said 54 migrants were located inside a stash house. The house was in Santa Teresa.
In a tweet Saturday morning, Chief Anthony Good said they were living in “deplorable conditions.”
He also said that six of the migrants had prior removal orders and would be prosecuted.