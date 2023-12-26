NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Abiquiu Lake needs volunteers to help count eagles in the area. The Army Corps of Engineers will hold its annual midwinter survey on January 6 from 9 a.m. to noon. It’s part of an effort from the National Wildlife Federation to index wintering Bald eagle populations in the lower 48 states. The corps said it also generates interest in the species and their conservation.

Those interested do not need to pre-register for the event. Just show up at the visitors center on January 6.