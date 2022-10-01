TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – An area in New Mexico that was closed off has reopened. The area is located in Rio Arriba County.

Officials with the United States Department of Agriculture announced that closure in the Midnight Fire area north of El Rito has reopened Saturday. The closure of the area was related to downstream locations where flash flooding occurred.

The area was engulfed in a wildfire prior to the closing. The Midnight Fire took place in the Carson National Forest and started on June 9, 2022.

The location is home to a popular sport climbing area. The climbing space and parking have reopened along with the rest of the area.

However, two Forest Service roads will stay closed due to continued flash flooding risk. The roads are 44B and 559K, also known as 44A. Those roads lead to the unofficial trailhead for Potrero Falls.