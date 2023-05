GRANT COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed an executive order to send emergency funds to assist with damage caused by flooding in Grant County. The flooding began in August 2022 during a monsoon and damaged public infrastructure.

With the executive order, $300,000 will be given to the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to address the county’s flooding issues. To view the full order, click here.