NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Gas Company has awarded $1.3 million to the New Mexico Mortgage Authority (MFA) for the New Mexico Energy$mart Weatherization Program. The money will go towards offering energy-saving installations and modifications to homeowners and renters.

According to an MFA press release, eligibility to be a part of the program is determined by household income and priority will be given to households with a high energy burden, families with children under five, people who are 60 and over, and people with disabilities.

“This is the goal of the program,” said Executive Director and CEO Isidoro Hernandez. “To make an impact on the lives of the most vulnerable families in New Mexico so that they receive the assistance they need to be safe and reduce costs so the money can be spent on other necessities.”

The release says the MFA has distributed an average of $10,092 per weatherized home and completed 690 units annually over the past five years. MFA says they expect to provide and $14,000 per home and complete 1,100 units. The NM Energy$mart program was started in 1997.