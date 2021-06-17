Mexican woman found dead near border in Sunland Park, NM, police say

The border fence is pictured before Mount Cristo Rey in Anapra, New Mexico, near El Paso and Ciudad Juarez, Saturday April 7, 2018. (PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents found the body of a migrant woman late Wednesday, one of several deaths reported in the El Paso Sector in recent weeks.

The woman was found dead in the western foothills of Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, N.M., an official with the Sunland Park Police Department told Border Report.

The woman was described as a 35-year-old Mexican national. A cause of death was not immediately known.

In the early hours of June 11, a 24-year-old man from Mexico died after falling from the border fence.

Another man in his 20s died in the area later that day when the temperature reached 106 degrees.

A Sunland Park fire official told Border Report that border agents encountered a young man who said his friend needed help. He led the agent to his friend a spot near sand dunes not far from New Mexico Highway 273. The fire official said border agents performed CPR until emergency crews arrived, but they were not able to resuscitate him.

In separate incidents late last month, a man and woman were critically injured when they attempted to scale the border barrier.