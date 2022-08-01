NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Mexican national is now facing charges for a pursuit and rollover that killed two people and injured 10 others near Santa Teresa. A criminal complaint states border patrol agents tried to pull over an SUV driven by 19-year-old Julio Garcia-Rascon last week, but he fled.

At some point, investigators say Garcia-Rascon lost control, rolled the SUV, and crashed into a power pole. Thirteen people were inside at the time, nine of them Mexican nationals. Garcia-Rascon is facing nine charges related to the crash, including vehicular homicide. It’s unclear if he could face human smuggling charges. Prosecutors have filed a motion to keep him locked up until trial.