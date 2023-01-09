NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public comments on a plan to save the endangered Mexican long-nosed bat. The species migrates annually from Mexico to the southwest U.S.

The bat’s often set up colonies in high-elevation caves and mines, with one located in New Mexico. “Mexican long-nosed bats are important pollinators that feed on the nectar and protein-rich pollen of more than 50 species of plants in the southwest,” Dr. Jade Florence, Fish and Wildlife Biologist with the Service’s Austin Ecological Services Field Office said.

The recovery plan involves preserving and restoring the bat’s habitat and providing support so its population can thrive. The main threats the bat’s face include a lack of roost sites and lack of forage plant species and habitat. The public is encouraged to review the recovery plan and provide feedback. People can give their comments on the plan up until March 7. To see the plan and submit a comment, visit https://ecos.fws.gov/ecp/species/8203.