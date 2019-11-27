Mexican grey wolf receives treatment after getting leg caught in trap

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 2011, file photo, a female Mexican gray wolf at the Sevilleta National Wildlife Refuge in central N.M. Wildlife managers, conservationists and business interests are meeting in Denver as the Western Governors Association looks for ways to change the way endangered species are protected. Theyll spend Wednesday, March 9, 2016, […]

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Game and Fish is investigating after a Mexican grey wolf was caught by a leg trap.

The wolf was caught in the Gila National Forest. They say the wolf is being treated for minor injuries and will likely be re-released into the wild.

WildEarth Guardians claims a wolf pup also got stuck in a trap and is now on the run with the trap still attached. Game and Fish says it’s unaware of this situation.

Game and Fish is investigating if the trap that captured the adult wolf was legal.