NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Mexican Grey Wolf has made quite the journey traveling more than 350 miles from her pack in Arizona. Most recently, she’s been tracked outside of Las Vegas, New Mexico. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the lone wolf is a one-year-old female who was born into the Mexican Grey Wolf Recovery and Conservation Program in the spring of 2021.

A spokesperson for the department says the endangered animal crossed I-40, traveled through the east mountains, and is now making her way up north to find a mate. But the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says their concerns are growing as she may not be able to find a mate the farther north she goes.

“[In] this situation, we do have a GPS collar on the wolf. We have upped frequencies to daily monitoring, we are working with NM Game and Fish to formulate a plan. If she stays up in this area, where there are no other wolves she is not contributing to recovery,” said Mexican Wolf Recovery Coordinator at U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Brady McGee.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the tracking collar shows the wolf left its pack in the Arizona Rocky Prairie area late last month and has been moving fast, about 30 miles a day. On New Year’s Day, she was tracked south of Chilili.

The lone wolf moved through the east mountains, then made her way across the I-40 boundary near Santa Rosa earlier this week. Some who live along her path say they are conflicted knowing this wolf has gotten closer to populated areas, but say they also like what the program is doing for the native species. “I don’t know what to do about it. I do understand that it’s the nature. The animals are here, they have a right to live, but so do ranchers and their lifestyle and livestock.”

The wildlife service says while there are wolves in northern Colorado, they are Northern Grey Wolves, and breeding the two would hamper the recovery program since the Mexican Grey Wolves’ DNA is so unique. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says if the wolf doesn’t turn around soon, they will trap her and take her to Arizona or Mexico which is also working to expand its Mexican Grey Wolf population. That could happen within days.

This recent wolf crossing I-40 isn’t the first one. In recent years, one crossed west of Albuquerque but looped around Mount Taylor and returned home.

Another concern in all of this is once the wolves cross I-40 out of the recovery zone, the rules change and there’s less ranchers can do to protect their livestock from them, including hazing.