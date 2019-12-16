Mexican gray wolf turns up dead in New Mexico

This Nov. 22, 2019 image provided by the ABQ BioPark shows Archer, a Mexican gray wolf that was born in May at the zoo in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The BioPark is among the partners working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and others to recover the endangered species. (ABQ BioPark via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Wildlife managers are investigating the death of an endangered Mexican gray wolf found last month in New Mexico.

Officials with the wolf recovery team say they are waiting for the results of genetics testing to determine the pack from which the animal came. They didn’t provide any details about how the uncollared animal might have died or where it was found.

There have been a total of 11 documented wolf deaths from January through November. A subspecies of the Western gray wolf, Mexican wolves have faced a difficult road to recovery that has been complicated by politics and conflicts with livestock.