NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State and federal wildlife officials are tracking the movements of a Mexican gray wolf that has made its way to northern New Mexico. The New Mexico Game and Fish Department said a radio collar revealed the female cross I-40 west of Albuquerque and north of the designated population area late last week. Her last location was in the Jemez Mountains west of Jemez Springs.

Wolves that venture that far north are protected under the Endangered Species Act and cannot be bothered unless they pose a threat. A wolf earlier this year left its pack in Arizona and wandered 500 miles into New Mexico earlier this year. It was eventually captured in Taos and released back into the Arizona wilderness.