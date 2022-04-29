(STACKER) -The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas, and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Las Cruces, NM found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Las Cruces, NM in the first quarter of 2021.

#15. Midland, TX

– Started a new job in Midland, TX from Las Cruces, NM in Q1 2021: 10

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Las Cruces, NM from Midland, TX in Q1 2021: 10

— #40 most common destination from Midland, TX

– Net job flow: 0 to Las Cruces, NM

#14. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

– Started a new job in Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX from Las Cruces, NM in Q1 2021: 13

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Las Cruces, NM from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX in Q1 2021: 9

— #108 most common destination from Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

– Net job flow: 4 to Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

#13. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

– Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Las Cruces, NM in Q1 2021: 14

— 1.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Las Cruces, NM from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q1 2021: 5

— #112 (tie) most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

– Net job flow: 9 to San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

#12. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Las Cruces, NM in Q1 2021: 15

— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Las Cruces, NM from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q1 2021: 12

— #164 most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Net job flow: 3 to Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

#11. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Las Cruces, NM in Q1 2021: 16

— 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Las Cruces, NM from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 16

— #134 (tie) most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Net job flow: 0 to Las Cruces, NM

#10. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

– Started a new job in San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX from Las Cruces, NM in Q1 2021: 17

— 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Las Cruces, NM from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX in Q1 2021: 11

— #79 (tie) most common destination from San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

– Net job flow: 6 to San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

#9. Tucson, AZ

– Started a new job in Tucson, AZ from Las Cruces, NM in Q1 2021: 18

— 1.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Las Cruces, NM from Tucson, AZ in Q1 2021: 12

— #34 (tie) most common destination from Tucson, AZ

– Net job flow: 6 to Tucson, AZ

#8. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Las Cruces, NM in Q1 2021: 19

— 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Las Cruces, NM from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 16

— #160 (tie) most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Net job flow: 3 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

#7. Joplin, MO

– Started a new job in Joplin, MO from Las Cruces, NM in Q1 2021: 20

— 1.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Las Cruces, NM from Joplin, MO in Q1 2021: 0

— #23 (tie) most common destination from Joplin, MO

– Net job flow: 20 to Joplin, MO

#6. Farmington, NM

– Started a new job in Farmington, NM from Las Cruces, NM in Q1 2021: 22

— 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Las Cruces, NM from Farmington, NM in Q1 2021: 25

— #5 most common destination from Farmington, NM

– Net job flow: 3 to Las Cruces, NM

#5. Santa Fe, NM

– Started a new job in Santa Fe, NM from Las Cruces, NM in Q1 2021: 42

— 3.4% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Las Cruces, NM from Santa Fe, NM in Q1 2021: 40

— #2 most common destination from Santa Fe, NM

– Net job flow: 2 to Santa Fe, NM

#4. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Las Cruces, NM in Q1 2021: 52

— 4.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Las Cruces, NM from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 34

— #105 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Net job flow: 18 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#3. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Las Cruces, NM in Q1 2021: 56

— 4.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Las Cruces, NM from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 26

— #71 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Net job flow: 30 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

#2. El Paso, TX

– Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Las Cruces, NM in Q1 2021: 301

— 24.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Las Cruces, NM from El Paso, TX in Q1 2021: 324

— #7 most common destination from El Paso, TX

– Net job flow: 23 to Las Cruces, NM

#1. Albuquerque, NM

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Las Cruces, NM in Q1 2021: 429

— 34.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Las Cruces, NM from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 452

— #2 most common destination from Albuquerque, NM

– Net job flow: 23 to Las Cruces, NM