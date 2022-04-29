(STACKER) – The COVID-19 pandemic has profoundly shifted the job market in cities and towns across the country. Millions of layoffs in early 2020 forced workers to search elsewhere for jobs. Record numbers of workers have quit their jobs in the past year in favor of new pursuits in different locales. And concerns over virus spread in population-dense areas also inspired many to leave urban areas, and their jobs, in favor of rural ones.

Emerging job markets in places like Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, and Salt Lake City reflect cultural shifts in what workers are looking for in their jobs and their places of residence: year-round warmth that makes outdoor activities easy, lower income taxes, and tech-focused employers.

Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Farmington, NM found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Farmington, NM in the first quarter of 2021.

#11. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Started a new job in Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV from Farmington, NM in Q1 2021: 14

— 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Farmington, NM from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV in Q1 2021: 3

— #89 (tie) most common destination from Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

– Net job flow: 11 to Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

#10. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Farmington, NM in Q1 2021: 14

— 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Farmington, NM from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q1 2021: 9

— #235 (tie) most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Net job flow: 5 to Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#9. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Farmington, NM in Q1 2021: 21

— 3.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Farmington, NM from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q1 2021: 22

— #102 (tie) most common destination from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Net job flow: 1 to Farmington, NM

#8. Midland, TX

– Started a new job in Midland, TX from Farmington, NM in Q1 2021: 21

— 3.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Farmington, NM from Midland, TX in Q1 2021: 5

— #24 most common destination from Midland, TX

– Net job flow: 16 to Midland, TX

#7. El Paso, TX

– Started a new job in El Paso, TX from Farmington, NM in Q1 2021: 23

— 3.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Farmington, NM from El Paso, TX in Q1 2021: 11

— #42 most common destination from El Paso, TX

– Net job flow: 12 to El Paso, TX

#6. Las Cruces, NM

– Started a new job in Las Cruces, NM from Farmington, NM in Q1 2021: 25

— 3.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Farmington, NM from Las Cruces, NM in Q1 2021: 22

— #6 most common destination from Las Cruces, NM

– Net job flow: 3 to Las Cruces, NM

#5. Santa Fe, NM

– Started a new job in Santa Fe, NM from Farmington, NM in Q1 2021: 26

— 3.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Farmington, NM from Santa Fe, NM in Q1 2021: 22

— #3 most common destination from Santa Fe, NM

– Net job flow: 4 to Santa Fe, NM

#4. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Farmington, NM in Q1 2021: 28

— 4.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Farmington, NM from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q1 2021: 11

— #125 (tie) most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Net job flow: 17 to Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

#3. Odessa, TX

– Started a new job in Odessa, TX from Farmington, NM in Q1 2021: 37

— 5.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Farmington, NM from Odessa, TX in Q1 2021: 8

— #11 most common destination from Odessa, TX

– Net job flow: 29 to Odessa, TX

#2. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Farmington, NM in Q1 2021: 42

— 6.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Farmington, NM from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q1 2021: 45

— #90 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Net job flow: 3 to Farmington, NM

#1. Albuquerque, NM

– Started a new job in Albuquerque, NM from Farmington, NM in Q1 2021: 250

— 37.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Farmington, NM from Albuquerque, NM in Q1 2021: 203

— #3 most common destination from Albuquerque, NM

– Net job flow: 47 to Albuquerque, NM