NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An inmate at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MDC) passed away. Authorities said they need help to find her family.

MDC said April Trujillo, 41, died Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. According to the center, she was in medical distress when staff responded and tried to save her.

She had been booked into the jail on November 27.

Officials are asking anyone with connections to her family to contact them because they haven’t been able to get a hold of anyone about her passing.