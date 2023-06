NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dennett Chee, of Mescalero, New Mexico, pleaded guilty to assault. Chee faces up to ten years at sentencing, a date for the sentencing has not been set.

According to court documents Chee assaulted the victim, identified as John Doe and caused serious bodily injury to John Doe. The assault took place on the Mescalero Apache reservation. Chee is being held in custody until sentencing.