Mescalero Apache Tribe bans Couy Griffin from reservation

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local tribe is banning Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin for allegedly spreading harmful information. The Mescalero Apache Tribe said the decision was made after reviewing two videos filmed on tribal land spread by Griffin, on the Cowboys for Trump Facebook page.

Griffin is the founder of Cowboys for Trump, a for-profit organization in support of the president. Tribal president Gabe Aguilar said the content of the videos “harmed the community” and contained false information about tribal members.

