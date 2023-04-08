BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Mesa del Sol residents can now stay a little closer to home for their groceries. A new market has officially opened.

“My Market” held its official grand opening this morning. The goal was to create a unique experience for shoppers while still covering the necessities.

Prior to opening “My Market,” owner Kiki Salcido said residents had to drive nearly 45 minutes to the closest grocery store.

“This is a huge milestone for this entire development as a whole. This is a huge amenity this community has been asking for for a long time, and we’re happy to be able to provide that for them,” said Salcido.

The market is located off University Boulevard and Stryker Road. It’s open Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.