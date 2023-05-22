NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A prescribed burn is taking place on Mesa Chivato. The area is about 50 miles, or 80 miles by car, northwest of Albuquerque.

According to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the Mesa Chivato Prescribed Fire will last through June 2.

Smoke may be visible from Highway 550, and the burn is expected to take five to seven days. Signs for the burn are posted on Hwy 550 and BLM Road 1103. To make sure the fire stays where it’s supposed to, BLM will monitor the area.

The Ignacio Chavez and Chamisa Wilderness Study Areas are impacted by the fire. Those areas are located west of Hwy 550 and 15 miles southwest of San Luis.

Around 2,500 acres of slash and debris will be targeted, and the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is helping BLM with the burn.

