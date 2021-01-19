Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart set to open in Nevada

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Meow Wolf on Tuesday announced it will open its “Omega Mart” in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 18. With COVID-precautions still in place, the exhibit will operate at 25% capacity.

The Omega Mart exhibit is an interactive grocery store, made up in Meow Wolf’s signature mirage-like style. It’s fully stocked with surreal products like “Camel’s Barely Barley Sop” and cuts of “Masterpiece Meats.” There are also plenty of strange and wonderful places and portals tucked away behind the store’s facade, and there will even be characters to talk to and learn about in the interactive exhibit. 

Even before its debut, Meow Wolf’s Vegas exhibit was named one of the top 10 themed attractions to see in 2021 by the business website Blooloop.

