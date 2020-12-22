Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart named one of top 10 attractions to visit in 2021

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meow Wolf is being recognized yet again, for its unique experience. Business website Blooloop has named Meow Wolf Las Vegas’ Omega Mart inside AREA15 as one of the top 10 themed attractions to visit in 2021.

The other contenders include Super Nintendo World in Japan and Universal Studios in Beijing. Omega Mart is set to open early 2021 while AREA15 is already welcoming visitors.

According to Blooloop’s article, “Meow Wolf is now ready to go mainstream with the launch of its latest interactive experience in Las Vegas’s new AREA15 attraction.” It also said that the Omega Mart “appears to be poised to poke a big stick at modern consumerism trends in the U.S.”

Related Content