Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart named one of top 10 attractions to visit in 2021

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meow Wolf is being recognized yet again, for its unique experience. Business website Blooloop has named Meow Wolf Las Vegas’ Omega Mart inside AREA15 as one of the top 10 themed attractions to visit in 2021.
The other contenders include Super Nintendo World in Japan and Universal Studios in Beijing. Omega Mart is set to open early 2021 while AREA15 is already welcoming visitors.
According to Blooloop’s article, “Meow Wolf is now ready to go mainstream with the launch of its latest interactive experience in Las Vegas’s new AREA15 attraction.” It also said that the Omega Mart “appears to be poised to poke a big stick at modern consumerism trends in the U.S.”
Related Content
- Staff at Meow Wolf develop union
- Meow Wolf may unionize amid pandemic turmoil
- Meow Wolf gets shout out on ‘James Corden Show’
- Meow Wolf introduces new felt creature
- Meow Wolf recognized as one of the most unique concert venues in the world
More Stories
- Florida couple with Great Dane puppy flee plane on emergency slide before takeoff from New York City
- Ohio owner finds dog stolen during 2012 home invasion after 8 years of searching
- ‘Falling iguanas possible’ in Florida due to chilly temperatures, National Weather Service says
- Illinois woman finds apparent COVID test in Kohl’s package
- Man dressed as Santa rescued from power lines in California
- Study: New Mexico ranks 48th in nation of states with most Christmas spirit