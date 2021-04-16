Meow Wolf up for USA Today’s Reader’s Choice Award

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Meow Wolf_1546903843295.jpg.jpg

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meow Wolf is up for a national award. The Santa Fe art collective has been nominated for USA Today’s Reader’s Choice Award for best interactive art space. Also in the running is Area15 in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart. Right now, Meow Wolf sits in fourth place.

Voting ends April 26 and winning museums will be announced on Friday, May 7. To see the current leaderboard or to vote for Meow Wolf, visit 10best.com/awards/travel/best-immersive-art-experience.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES