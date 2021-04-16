Meow Wolf up for USA Today’s Reader’s Choice Award

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meow Wolf is up for a national award. The Santa Fe art collective has been nominated for USA Today’s Reader’s Choice Award for best interactive art space. Also in the running is Area15 in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart. Right now, Meow Wolf sits in fourth place.

Voting ends April 26 and winning museums will be announced on Friday, May 7. To see the current leaderboard or to vote for Meow Wolf, visit 10best.com/awards/travel/best-immersive-art-experience.