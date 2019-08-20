Meow Wolf seeks to build four-story office space in Santa Fe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meow Wolf’s four-story office building could break ground in the spring. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the artist collective wants to wrap the 68,000-square foot office building around two sides of a former caterpillar manufacturing building.

There is currently no artists rendering on what it would look like. However, officials say the expansion would likely have space for up to 44 employees.

The Santa Fe New Mexican also reports that Meow Wolf has nearly 500 employees and 87 investors who put up $158 million to finance its growth.