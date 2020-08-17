Meow Wolf reveals new ‘Trash Temple’ exhibit

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meow Wolf has been making some changes and the newest exhibit turns trash into art. It’s called “Trash Temple” and it’s made out of things that would have normally ended up in the landfill.

The installation is by Corinne Loperfido and Damon Williams and features a bottle cap mosaic floor which was no easy feat as it took five people two weeks to create the masterpiece. There’s also a CD and flat soda can ceiling, a gazebo made from reclaimed spindles, a throne made from an old headboard, and lots of plastic bottle lids.

While Meow Wolf has not yet reopened to the public, the installation is one of several new upgrades and installations that have been added during the coronavirus shutdown. During its temporary shutdown, Meow Wolf has put together a collection of at-home family-friendly art projects and activities that are available online.