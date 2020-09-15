Meow Wolf recognized as one of the most unique concert venues in the world

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meow Wolf is being recognized as one of the most unique concert venues in the world. The website Boss Hunting curated its list of 12 of the coolest and most unique venues for enjoying live music.

The list included Red Rocks Amphitheater, the Sydney Opera House, Slane Castle in Ireland, and Jay Pritzker Pavillion in Chicago. The House of Eternal Return was seventh on the list.

