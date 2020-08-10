Meow Wolf previews Las Vegas installation

LAS VEGAS, NV (KRQE) – Meow Wolf is giving people a sneak peak of its new exhibit in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Los Angeles Times released these photos of the completed exhibit at Meow Wolf’s newest facility near the strip in Las Vegas.

The Omega Mart exhibit is an interactive grocery store, made up in Meow Wolf’s signature mirage-like style. It’s fully stocked with surreal products like “Camel’s Barely Barley Sop” and cuts of “Masterpiece Meats.”

There are also plenty of strange and wonderful places and portals tucked away behind the store’s facade, and there will even be characters to talk to and learn about in the interactive exhibit. Meow Wolf hopes to open early 2021, depending on what’s allowed to open due to coronavirus.

