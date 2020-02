SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meow Wolf will be offering its lowest ever ticket prices to celebrate Leap Day. On Saturday, February 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Meow Wolf will be offering New Mexico residents $2.29 tickets to enter the House of Eternal Return.

The offer will be available onsite Meow Wolf as well as online. Guests planning to attend are encouraged to purchase their tickets online in advance.

Proof of New Mexico residency is required to purchase a discounted ticket.