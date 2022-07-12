SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Meow Wolf family is mourning the loss of one of its key creative minds. The art installation’s founder and creative director, Matt King, died unexpectedly on Saturday.

King was instrumental in developing Meow Wolf’s immersive concept way back in 2008 and had a hand in creating dozens of the displays at the original site in Santa Fe, as well as the subsequent locations in Denver and Las Vegas.

According to Meow Wolf, King called the project part of his life’s purpose toward creating a better world. Plans for a memorial service are in the works.