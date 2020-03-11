Meow Wolf makes the list for most innovative companies

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meow Wolf is being recognized as one of the world’s most innovative companies.
Santa Fe’s popular art collective was included in Fast Company’s Top 50 list of companies displaying innovation.
Meow Wolf also came in at number one for the live events category giving credit for its trippy visuals combine with cosmic storytelling.
Related Content
- Meow Wolf featured on interactive photo app
- Rolling Stone raves about Meow Wolf in latest issue
- Santa Fe recognized as top spring break location