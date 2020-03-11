Meow Wolf makes the list for most innovative companies

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meow Wolf is being recognized as one of the world’s most innovative companies.

Santa Fe’s popular art collective was included in Fast Company’s Top 50 list of companies displaying innovation.

Meow Wolf also came in at number one for the live events category giving credit for its trippy visuals combine with cosmic storytelling.

Related Content

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞