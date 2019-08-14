Meow Wolf looks to build 4-story office space at Santa Fe headquarters

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- Meow Wolf is planning an expansion, this time in New Mexico at their headquarters in Santa Fe.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the art collective is in talks to build a four-story, 75,000-square-foot office building to its Creative Studios and headquarters. In July, Meow Wolf discussed the plans with city officials.

They plan to roll out the first look with the public at a neighborhood meeting on Monday at the Southside Branch Library at 5:30 p.m. The art collective is currently working on other expansions in Phoenix, Washington D.C., Denver, and Las Vegas.