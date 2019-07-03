Meow Wolf lawsuit alleges gender discrimination

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- A lawsuit has been filed by two former employees against Meow Wolf.

Two women who previously were held creative positions at Meow Wolf accuse the Santa Fe art collective of gender and wage discrimination. They also say the company fired them after bringing up their concerns about pay.

The lawsuit alleges that both women were terminated by the company in November 2018. The Albuquerque Journal reports that Taraq Khozein and Gina Maciuszek in their lawsuit allege “a pattern and practice of subjecting female employees to different compensation, terms, conditions, and/or privileges of employment than their male colleagues”,

Founder Vice Kadlubek denies unfair treatment and says there’s no gender bias at Meow Wolf. The women are seeking damages along with legal fees.