Meow Wolf introduces new felt creature

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meow Wolf has a new creature. The creature’s name is Sarah and she is made entirely out of felt and was created by artist Paolo Puck.
According to the art exhibit, she’s a very “complicated” creature. They say her breath smells like burnt love letters, she howls like Dolly Parton trapped in a mine shaft, and she’s scared of raisins. Meow Wolf Santa Fe is still closed but artists have been busy behind the scenes updating the exhibit.
