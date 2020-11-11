Meow Wolf introduces new felt creature

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Wednesday she has appointed a new New Mexico Department of Health Secretary. Dr. Tracie C. Collins, dean of the College of Population Health at the University of New Mexico, will officially begin work in mid-December.

“I am honored and excited to serve our state as health secretary,” said Secretary-designate Collins, M.D. in a news release. “I want to thank the governor for her confidence in me. This is a very challenging time for all of us. There is much work to be done to ensure the health and safety of New Mexicans. But I know the dedicated professionals of the Department of Health, and the many health care leaders throughout our state, are going to continue working tirelessly to address the needs of our diverse communities, both in this current crisis and beyond.”