Meow Wolf giving away tickets for Teacher Appreciation Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is offering appointment-free COVID vaccines. the city partnered with FEMA for a series of pop-up clinics around town. Right now, they are set up near Gibson and San Mateo behind the shopping center.

Anyone can walk or drive up and get vaccinated while supplies last, and it does not matter whether you are registered through the state portal. "Really the opportunity is there if you want the vaccine, there are absolutely resources to get it, we try to strategically select locations that would serve as many people as conveniently as possible," said Ava Montoya with the city.