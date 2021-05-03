Meow Wolf giving away tickets for Teacher Appreciation Week

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a tough year for teachers, and Meow Wolf wants to show them some love. In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, the Santa Fe art experience is giving one local teacher four free tickets to its House of Eternal Return.

You can nominate your favorite teachers. Meow Wolf is holding the contest on their Santa Fe Facebook page.

