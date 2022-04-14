NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Meow Wolf is planning to launch a foundation later this year. The Meow Wolf Foundation is being started by Julie Heinrich, Sen. Heinrich’s wife.
The foundation will support nonprofit organizations across New Mexico, Nevada, and Colorado. Meow Wolf officials say they will have more information in the coming months.