SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meow Wolf’s popularity continues to grow around the nation with a new location opening up in Texas soon. Now, Meow Wolf Santa Fe is working on ways to make the museum more inclusive, by training their employees to work with guest who have special needs.

General Manager Susan Garbett says they are now offering bags to people with Autism or other special needs. “We offer sunglasses, sometimes people can have issues with sensitive to auditory sensations so we have noise cancelling headphones sometimes people need fidgets and stuff to kind of help them process,” said Garbett. The bags are only one part of a new initiative making Meow Wolf more inclusive. All 100 employees have also been certified to work with Autistic guests.

Megan Sada was one of the first to go through the training and said this will help visitors enjoy their time at the museum. “So through this initiative Meow was hoping to provide support and tools to those individuals so that they feel welcome and have a great experience when they’re here,” said Sada.

Training started in April and all of it was done on-site, where employees took classes and got hands on training. They plan to have their employees re-certified every two to three years. Employees at the other Meow Wolf locations are also certified.