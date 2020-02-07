Meow Wolf creates behind the scenes series

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve ever wondered what goes into making the one-of-a-kind experience at Meow Wolf, now is your chance to find out.

The company is starting a new online series that takes people behind the scenes of creating its exhibits. The first two episodes focus on the ‘House of Eternal Return,’ explaining how different parts of the installation were built.

The episodes also show how much manpower it takes to make the installations, saying it takes thousands of hours and dozens of people. The first episodes of the new online series will be available Friday on YouTube.