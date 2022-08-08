SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meow Wolf is set to unveil three new installations this fall. The new rooms at House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe are part of Meow Wolf’s Exhibition Evolution Program in an effort to offer visitors new experiences annually.

Meow Wolf says the installations will challenge viewers with mind-bending visions of the past, secret portals, visual illusions and more. An official opening has not yet been announced.