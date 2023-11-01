ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A library dedicated to telling the story of Presbyterian missionaries settling in the southwest is in need of a bigger facility.

Established in the 70s the Menaul Historical Library of the Southwest is home to Presbyterian records and artifacts that paint a detailed picture of protestant history in the Southwest. Their massive collection attracts researchers from all over the world, but they don’t have enough space to store all of it. “There’s 8,000 documents that we own that are photos, articles, artifacts,” said Lillian Estrada, Menaul Historical Advisory Board.

Currently located inside Bennett Hall, on the Menaul School campus, a recent agreement with the school will allow them to stay on campus and move to a bigger building. They estimate the renovations will cost them around $1 million. Now, they’re raising money with hopes of moving into Allison Hall by the Spring. Estrada said they’re half way to their million dollar goal.