SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two gas station workers in Santa Fe are accused of chaining a homeless man at the feet and dragging him across the gas station’s parking lot Monday night. The employees accused of doing it are even said to have recorded a video talking about it.

According to a criminal complaint, Jonathan Gomez, 22, and Adrian Montoya, 31, were trying to move a 50-year-old homeless man off of a Speedway gas station property on Agua Fria. When the man didn’t get up, investigators say the suspects took matters into their own hands, tying the victim to a Jeep.

Montoya and Gomez appeared in court for their first appearance on Wednesday. Montoya was charged with kidnapping, aggravated battery (deadly weapon), conspiracy, tampering with evidence, and DWI. Gomez was charged with kidnapping, aggravated battery (deadly weapon) and conspiracy.

The pair reportedly told police they were trying to move the man from the side of the gas station convenience store to the car wash in order to let him sleep. It was only after that man didn’t wake up, that the suspects claimed they used a Jeep with a chain to move the victim.

According to the complaint, Santa Fe County Fire Department personnel saw the incident happen and called police to the scene. Investigators said Gomez told an officer he recorded a video of the incident but claims a firefighter told him to delete it. Santa Fe County said that claim is not true.

“The firefighters promptly reported the incident to their chain of command, documented the incident and so, they did everything appropriately,” said Olivia Romo, public information officer for Santa Fe County. “Of course, we would never instruct a suspect to delete the videos as this action contradicts our evidence collections policies.”

The county says its firefighters treated the victim for road rash, then took him to a nearby hospital. They also said they’ve already completed an internal investigation and determined that the fire crew followed protocol. Both men were released from jail on Wednesday.