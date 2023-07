ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Memorial services are set for the Alamogordo Police officer shot and killed over the weekend. The city said Anthony Ferguson will be honored Thursday afternoon at the Tays Special Events Center.

Investigators said officers chased after the suspect, Dominic De La O, on Saturday when he fired a sawed-off shotgun, hitting Officer Ferguson. He died late Sunday night.

A candlelight vigil is also set for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Alamogordo High School.