(KRQE)- The Western New Mexico University football player who drowned on Labor Day weekend will be laid to rest on Monday.

New Mexico State Police recovered the body of 18-year-old Eddie Cruz on Monday night at Bill Evans Lake near Silver City. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the death.

Cruz was supposed to play his first game as a Mustang on Saturday. His family says a funeral service will be in his hometown of El Paso, Texas on Monday morning.